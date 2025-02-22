Browns RB Quietly Had Some Impressive Stats In 2024

The Cleveland Browns quickly moved on from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and his pass-friendly offensive scheme after the 2024 regular season ended.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski promoted pass-game coordinator and tight ends coach Tommy Rees to the offensive coordinator position in January, signaling the Browns’ intent to return to a run-oriented offense.

Stefanski’s announcement that he’ll return to play-calling duties in 2025 is even more good news for Browns running back Jerome Ford.

Ford has been the team’s top rusher for the past two seasons, filling in for Nick Chubb due to injuries.

He’s quietly put together two strong seasons with some impressive stats during last year’s campaign.

Last year, Ford finished first in breakaway percentage, sixth in average yards per contact, and tied for fourth with yards per carry among all NFL running backs with at least 100 rushing attempts.

Jerome Ford among RBs with 100+ rushing attempts this year

-6th in avg yds after contact (3.5)

-T-4th in YPC (5.4) Like it or not he is part of the #Browns plan to revitalize their rushing attack in 2025#Dawgpound

pic.twitter.com/dt1msbMUcF — Mac🦬 (@tha__buffalo) February 21, 2025

The running back earned an impressive 5.4 yards per carry in 2024.

That stat is bolstered by Ford’s ability to break away from defenders, and he earned 3.5 yards after initial contact last season.

His 45.1 breakaway percentage also showed how impressive Ford was at breaking through the defense in 2024.

Currently, Ford is the team’s top option heading into 2025 as Chubb’s contract has expired.

Cleveland can re-sign Chubb or use one of the team’s picks in the upcoming draft to add more players to their running back room.

Still, Ford has made the most of his opportunities, finishing with 1,378 rushing yards and seven touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Through the air, Ford added 544 receiving yards on 81 receptions, and he’s scored five more times for the Browns off passes.

