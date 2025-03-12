Browns Re-Sign Key Defender To One-Year Deal

The Cleveland Browns started the 2025 NFL season off with more than two dozen free agents to address.

Cleveland began their efforts by tendering offers to multiple restricted free agents, keeping players the franchise owned exclusive rights to re-sign for another season.

Now, the Browns are deciding which of the team’s impact players from last season to re-sign, negotiating deals to keep these individuals in Cleveland.

After signing free agent linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year deal for the 2025 season on Tuesday, Cleveland has made a decision about defender Devin Bush.

Bush will return to the Browns for the 2025 campaign on a one-year deal as well, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed on Tuesday.

“Free-agent linebacker Devin Bush reached agreement on a one-year $3.25 million deal to return to the Cleveland Browns,” Schefter said.

Free-agent linebacker Devin Bush reached agreement on a one-year $3.25 million deal to return to the Cleveland Browns. Deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2025

Bush was one of the team’s top tacklers in 2024, recording 76 total stops to rank fourth on the Browns roster.

The linebacker also stopped three pass attempts and notched one sack in his 16 appearances for Cleveland.

He joined the Browns after a one-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, a stop where Bush appeared in 13 games and made 37 tackles.

Bush entered the league as a first-round selection for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

He made 48 starts, recording 286 tackles, 13 pass deflections, five fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles during his four seasons in Pittsburgh.

The linebacker position should be a strength for the Browns in 2025.

In addition to Bush and Tryon-Shoyinka, Cleveland has Jordan Hicks returning for the upcoming campaign.

Cleveland also hopes to have Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s services soon, but the Pro Bowl linebacker has not returned from a neck injury he sustained last year.

NEXT:

Analyst Has Harsh Reaction To Browns Acquiring Kenny Pickett