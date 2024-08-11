Browns Nation

Monday, August 12, 2024
Browns Reacquire Veteran Center

By
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) on the field during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Browns had a scare yesterday when veteran backup Luke Wypler went down against the Green Bay Packers, requiring a cart to help him off the field.

After the game, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Wypler suffered a broken ankle, suggesting the healing process would be several weeks before the second-year center could return from an injury that will require surgery.

With the Browns in the market for a backup center, Cleveland contacted the Seattle Seahawks to inquire about an athlete the team and organization knew very well.

On Sunday, analyst Fred Greetham confirmed that the Browns acquired center Nick Harris, a former fifth-round draft selection who signed with the Seahawks after playing the first four seasons in Cleveland.

The Browns also swapped picks with Seattle, giving the Seahawks a 2026 sixth-round selection in exchange for Seattle’s 2026 seventh-round pick.

Harris started his career with the Browns as the team picked the former University of Washington athlete with the 160th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While with the Browns, Harris appeared in 40 games and made four starts for the team.

Harris missed the entire 2022 season after he sustained a knee injury during the Browns’ second preseason game of the year against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Harris returned originally as Ethan Pocic’s backup to start the 2023 season.

By the end of the season, Harris was moved to fullback to help the team fill that void.

The Browns also had veteran center Brian Allen throughout most of the offseason, but the former Los Angeles Rams starter suffered an injury during team practices at The Greenbrier earlier this month before being waived.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

