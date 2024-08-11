Kevin Stefanski Reveals Luke Wypler’s Status

The Cleveland Browns dealt with the injury bug throughout much of the 2023 season as more than a dozen starters experienced significant time on the sidelines due to a variety of injuries.

The 2024 preseason is beginning to look a lot like the preceding year for the Browns, unfortunately.

After fans saw backup center Luke Wypler being carted off the field on Saturday, the question of how serious the injury – one that required him to have an air cast applied immediately – would be at a position Cleveland has no other players listed as a backup to Ethan Pocic.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the extent of Wypler’s injury after the Saturday contest.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the details of Wypler’s status as Stefanski revealed Wypler will undergo surgery to repair his broken ankle from the Packers’ contest.

#Browns backup center Luke Wypler will undergo surgery to repair his broken ankle from the #Packers game, Kevin Stefanski said. He did not say he'll be out for the season. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 11, 2024

Stefanski did not say that Wypler would be lost for the season, however; a good sign for Browns fans as the center was a key backup during his rookie season in 2023.

Last season, Wypler played in six games and earned one start at the right guard position due to injuries on the offensive line.

While the starters for the Browns’ offensive line are among the best in the game, their depth backing up those starters is somewhat questionable or at the least not game-tested.

The preseason contests are vital opportunities to see if the backups to those starters would be game-ready should they be called into action this season.

If not, Cleveland may again be in the market for more offensive linemen this year.

