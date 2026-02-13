Browns Receive Blunt Advice About Fixing Their Offense

Todd Monken recently said a big goal for the Cleveland Browns next season is to score by any means necessary. For a team that had a pretty miserable offense for the last few years, that is a huge task to tackle.

It’ll likely require some new energy and talent on the roster, and that is why so many people are thinking about what the Browns will do in free agency and the draft.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Jeff Phelps urged the Browns to completely rebuild the offensive line this offseason.

“You better redo your offensive line. You gotta get at least 3 new linemen. Not rookies. One rookie would be great, two veterans. Two rookies, two veterans,” Phelps said.

"You gotta get at least 3 new offensive linemen. I'm drafting at least 2. But if you draft one in the 5th, 6th, 7th round I don't know you're counting on them to be a starter. Their track record there isn't good." 🏈@CLETalkingHeads discuss Browns draft strategy pic.twitter.com/kV3lZm8Tjv — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 13, 2026

The Browns hold 10 total selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks, a level of draft capital that gives them real flexibility.

Plenty of prospects have been linked to Cleveland in recent weeks, including Carnell Tate and Caleb Downs. But while the speculation continues, there is a growing argument that the Browns’ smartest move would be to prioritize offensive linemen with their first two selections.

General manager Andrew Berry has drafted well in recent years, often uncovering value in players other teams overlooked. If he can replicate that success again, it would go a long way toward stabilizing the roster.

More importantly, investing heavily in the offensive line would provide long-term protection for the team’s quarterback and help establish a stronger offensive identity. With multiple premium picks at their disposal, the Browns are in a position to reshape the foundation of their roster.

They have options, but the direction they choose could define the franchise’s trajectory for years to come.

