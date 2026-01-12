Browns’ 2026 First-Round Draft Picks Are Now Set

The Browns now know exactly where they will be picking in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

And it is a pretty valuable position to be in.

Following the Patriots’ 16–3 win over the Chargers in the Wild Card round, the Browns now hold the No. 6 overall pick and the No. 24 overall pick in April’s draft.

“The #Browns first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft are set: No. 6 and No. 24,” Justice said.

Between the uncertainty at quarterback, the lack of proven playmakers at wide receiver, and looming offensive line turnover, this team is going to need young, affordable talent in a hurry. Having two first-round picks gives them the flexibility that most teams simply do not have. This roster is not one or two tweaks away from being fixed.

They can go aggressive early and still have another premium pick later in the round, or they can package picks to move up.

A new head coach is on the way, and that usually means a new vision for the offense. Whether that includes a rookie quarterback, a revamped passing attack, or a completely different offensive identity, this roster is likely headed for a significant reset. First-round picks are the fastest way to make that transition less painful and more sustainable.

When the Browns made that trade with Jacksonville last year, the idea was simple: buy future flexibility. Now the future has arrived.

However things unfold, the Browns have given themselves real ammunition to work with. And in a year where nearly everything feels uncertain, that part is finally clear.

