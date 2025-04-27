Browns Receive High Praise For 2025 Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns added seven players to their roster during the 2025 NFL Draft, all while also landing another first-round pick in 2026.

Of course, not getting Travis Hunter was a big blow, but the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offer was just too good to pass on.

Also, the team did a solid job with most of their selections, at least early on.

That’s why Next Gen Stats gave them the highest grade (81) among all teams.

Which team had the best all-around draft by the NGS overall draft score? The @Browns, @Giants, @Seahawks, Patriots, and @Buccaneers all made this year's top-5 list. See every team's ranking at Draft IQ: https://t.co/WZDmtqSggw pic.twitter.com/1vti8yZqCb — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 26, 2025

While no one seems to be talking about him, and while some will argue that getting a defensive tackle at No. 5 is always a big reach regardless of the player, Mason Graham is an absolute stud.

Then, getting Quinshon Judkins helped address a huge need for another running back, and while most big boards had TreVeyon Henderson ahead of him, it was a solid pick.

The Browns addressed their need for another pass-catching tight end with Harold Fannin Jr., a local player who’s coming off a record-breaking season at Bowling Green.

Things got a little odd after that.

Taking Dillon Gabriel at No. 94 was questionable, and it was borderline indefensible when they took Shedeur Sanders the next day.

Dylan Sampson is a very strong prospect and a good player, but it was odd to see the team double down with another running back instead of adding an offensive tackle or a wide receiver.

This wasn’t a perfect draft, and the team could’ve diversified a little, but they had a solid performance overall, at least on paper.

