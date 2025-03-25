Browns Receive Interesting Grade For Offseason Moves

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with several needs, but they didn’t have that much money to spend.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see that they’ve barely made any moves so far.

With that in mind, Tyler Brooke of “The 33rd Team” gave them an underwhelming C grade for their offseason moves:

“Kenny Pickett has been the team’s biggest acquisition. It acquired him in a trade that offloaded Dorian Thompson-Robinson. That’s not the most inspiring quarterback plan, and the rest of free agency featured depth pieces leaving for new teams. Keeping Garrett is a massive part of their offseason, but the Browns haven’t done much of anything else outside of that,” Brooke said.

The Browns put an emphasis on keeping Myles Garrett despite his trade request, so keeping him around should be a big win for Andrew Berry’s regime.

However, they also had to remove some more money from their salary cap in order to do that.

The harsh truth is that the Browns won’t be able to do much in free agency as long as they have Deshaun Watson’s contract on their books.

It’s been the biggest curse the franchise has faced, as it also cost them a myriad of draft picks and an opportunity to replenish the roster with younger and cheaper talent.

On the bright side, the Browns will have ten draft picks this year, and that gives them the perfect chance to address their needs with young players and keep the team strong for years to come.

Other than that, it’s hard to believe they’re actually counting on Kenny Pickett to be their starting quarterback, and if that’s the case, they should’ve embraced a full-scale rebuild and traded Garrett as well instead of signing him to that record-breaking deal.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Pass On Top Draft Prospect