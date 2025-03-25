Browns Urged To Pass On Top Draft Prospect

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a critical crossroads, holding the coveted No. 2 overall pick with a decision that could reshape the franchise’s future.

Quarterback has become the elephant in the room for the Browns, with everyone acknowledging that sustainable success hinges on solving this fundamental position.

This year’s draft class presents a complex puzzle, with prospects like Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, and Abdul Carter generating significant buzz among scouts and analysts.

Enter analyst Garrett Bush, a prominent voice, who is urging the Browns to pass on one top pass rusher.

“If it was a draft that had Abdul Carter, and we had the quarterback, I take him all day….. The only reason I’m telling you sitting here today is – the notion that you can take a luxury secondary pass rusher over at quarterback if you don’t have one, is insane,” Bush declared on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter is a great talent, BUT… @Gbush91 explains why the #Browns can't draft Carter, no matter what. https://t.co/sThOfqVe0a pic.twitter.com/sne48SRfWS — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) March 25, 2025

Bush’s argument cuts to the heart of draft-day decision-making.

While acknowledging Carter’s undeniable talent, he warns against the temptation of drafting a pass rusher when a franchise quarterback remains the most critical need.

His analysis goes beyond simple sack statistics, questioning Carter’s potential impact on early downs and base defensive packages.

Shedeur Sanders has emerged as a tantalizing option for the Browns.

Unlike some teams that may have been lukewarm at the NFL Scouting Combine, Cleveland sees genuine potential in the quarterback.

The financial mathematics are equally compelling – a rookie quarterback on a team-friendly deal could provide crucial salary cap relief, especially with Deshaun Watson’s massive contract on the books.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski adds another layer – his track record of developing pocket passers who don’t necessarily rely on elite arm strength or mobility makes Sanders an intriguing fit.

