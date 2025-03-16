Browns Receive Update On The Future Of Kirk Cousins

The Browns acquired quarterback Kenny Pickett last week, but Cleveland isn’t finished adding players to that position.

While the Browns could add a highly-touted prospect from this year’s draft, reports have linked Cleveland with multiple veterans looking for a second chance.

One name that’s been tied to the Browns is Kirk Cousins, the Atlanta Falcons starter who lost that role late in the season to then-rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Cousins is not a free agent, and the Falcons would need to release or trade Cousins for Cleveland to add him to their roster.

NFL insider Adam Schefter has revealed that a release is unlikely, especially after the analyst’s latest update about Cousins’ tenure with Atlanta.

“Sources: The Falcons officially will be keeping QB Kirk Cousins on their roster past 4 PM eastern today, triggering a guarantee on a $10M roster bonus that is due in 2026, sources told ESPN’s Field Yates and me,” Schefter said.

Cousins remains a hot name for the Browns because he previously worked with Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski when the pair worked together with the Minnesota Vikings.

Stefanski was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator during the 2019 season, and Cousins earned the second of his four Pro Bowl nods that year.

In Stefanski’s system, Cousins was 10-5 as a starter, throwing for 3,603 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the Vikings.

Cousins will turn 37 in August, suggesting he’s nearing the end of his NFL career.

Cleveland covets a quarterback with experience, and the franchise believes it can be competitive this season with a strong signal-caller helming the offense.

