Analyst Predicts What Browns Will Do With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns are in a good position ahead of the NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean their next move is going to be easy to make.

On the one hand, it’s always nice to have a chance to get either the best or second-best player in the nation.

On the other hand, their quarterback situation might significantly limit their options, as they desperately need a signal caller for the future.

That’s why NFL analyst Sam Monson believes they’re kind of forced to take Shedeur Sanders at No. 2.

Talking on “The 33rd Team,” Monson claimed that even if they’re not completely in love with the Colorado product, they will most likely have no choice but to roll the dice and go with him.

“I kind of feel like they have to grab a QB at No. 2, even if they don’t love Shedeur Sanders,” Monson said.

That’s also assuming that the Tennessee Titans drafted Cam Ward or traded down from No. 1.

Ward is projected to be the first quarterback off the board, and he tops Sanders in many physical traits.

Sanders has his fair share of red flags, such as the lack of top-notch competition he faced in college, his inability or unwillingness to get rid of the ball to avoid sacks, his limited mobility, and – perhaps more importantly – his demeanor.

Then again, there’s also a chance he might turn out to be a very good player.

Still, just like Monson said, even if he’s not the most polished quarterback prospect and his ceiling doesn’t seem to be so high, the Browns need to get their guy, and they will most likely have to take some chances.

