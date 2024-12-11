Browns Recently Worked Out 8 Players

The Cleveland Browns have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

However, as tough as that reality might be, they still have plenty of reasons to keep playing.

With that in mind, they brought in several players to evaluate them and determine whether they should make the team.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 pointed out on X that the Browns worked out as many as eight players.

They signed Kaden Davis, Jaelen Gill, and Riley Patterson.

They also worked out Josh Gable, Tre’Shaun Harrison, Joseph Ngata, Andre Szmyt, and Greg Joseph.

Those aren’t the most prominent names in the league by any means.

Then again, it’s not like there is much to choose from at this point in the season.

Given how things fared this season, the Browns are already planning for the upcoming campaign.

That might mean shutting down some players down the stretch or tuning down their workload to keep them safe and sound for next season.

It also allows other players who wouldn’t otherwise get much of a run to prove their worth and show that they can contribute to this team in the future.

Of course, most of the players they signed might not even have a chance to set foot on the gridiron, much less play significant snaps to prove their worth.

Then again, one never knows, and you never know where you can find a diamond in the rough or the next star for your team.

