Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Jameis Winston Is Being Praised For His Kind Gesture To Young Fan

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may have found their leader.

Jameis Winston isn’t a lock to stay with the team, but given how he’s played and led the team, there’s a strong case to be made about it.

That was evident again after the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A young Steelers fan asked him for an autograph, and Winston thanked her for her strength and courage to ask him for that, even though she rooted for the other team.

That was definitely a wholesome moment.

Winston has been very active in the community since he arrived in Ohio.

He’s been a positive influence in the locker room.

Even when he wasn’t playing, he maintained a positive attitude and tried to uplift every one of his teammates and motivate them to be at their best.

Granted, there have been mixed results on the field with him at the helm.

You never know what version of him you’ll get, and you don’t want volatility from your quarterback.

Despite his turnover issues, which he needs to improve and the coaching staff needs to address, he still provides the team with the best chance to compete and win when he is on the field.

The Browns still have a lot of things to figure out in the offseason.

But for now, at the very least, it seems like they may have found their quarterback.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

