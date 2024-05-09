Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, May 9, 2024
Browns Release Former Seventh-Round Pick

By
NFL Combine
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

Browns GM Andrew Berry consistently talks about having quality offensive and defensive linemen on the roster, placing a premium on the position to acquire athletes at both positions.

Cleveland used more than half of their draft picks in the past two seasons on these positions, building a roster that can withstand injured starters by having talented backup athletes.

With the Browns’ desire to bring in so many athletes to pick from the best available, Cleveland’s front office staff and coaches will inevitably make cuts as the Browns trim down to a 53-man roster.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson posted on Twitter Thursday night that Cleveland reduced their numbers by one as the Browns released 2022 seventh-round draft pick Dawson Deaton with a failed physical designation.

Deaton played the offensive guard position for Cleveland, but the former Texas Tech lineman sat out the 2022 season recovering from a torn ACL.

The 6-foot-1, 306-pound lineman did not make the roster in 2023 as well after the team released him in July.

Dawson played for the Red Raiders all four seasons of his college career, starting in 35 games among the 44 contests he played in from 2017 until 2021.

In college, Dawson played the center position before moving to the guard position for the Browns.

Dawson’s sophomore season was his and his group’s best as the offensive linemen allowed only 1.5 sacks per game, ranking second in the Big 12 Conference for that season.

The athlete caught Cleveland’s attention in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl where then-Browns assistant coach Scott Peters served as an assistant for the game.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation