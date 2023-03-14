Browns Reportedly Add Talented Edge Rusher To 3-Year Deal

This might not seem like the big free-agent deal many Cleveland Browns fans yearn for.

But Andrew Berry added some help to line up opposite Myles Garrett.

Former Ram and Texan Obo Okoronkwo will sign a 3-year deal with the Browns.

Okoronkwo is coming off his best season, a prove-it campaign in Houston.

Sources: Obo Okoronkwo is siging with the #Browns, getting a 3-year deal worth $19M with a chance to make $22M. He gets $12.5M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Five sacks and 17 quarterback pressures doubled the edge rusher’s career totals.

And it earned him a reported $19 million deal from Andrew Berry.

Okoronkwo’s Rams years were more notable for injuries than his on-field play.

He missed his entire rookie season and played in only 33 games over 4 seasons.

But Prove It He Did In Houston

Browns fans want to see sacks and quarterback hits from someone other than Garrett.

And 5 sacks might not seem that impressive until you realize he lined up for less than half the defensive snaps.

Along with the sacks and pressures, Okoronkwo racked up 6 hurries, 6 knockdowns, and 11 QB hits.

That added up to one of the highest pressure rates in the NFL last year.

New #Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had the 3rd-highest pressure rate (16.4%) in the NFL among defenders with 200+ pass rushes (via @PFF). pic.twitter.com/UF3QSoA4dm — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) March 13, 2023

The 6-foot-1, 254-pounder also batted down 2 passes and forced a pair of fumbles.

His 44 tackles included 9 tackles for a loss.

And in 3 of his 4 played seasons, he did not miss a single tackle.

All in all, a repeat of his 2022 season could make this one of Andrew Berry’s best free-agent signings ever.

What It Means To The Browns

Berry is far from done rebuilding Cleveland’s defensive line.

Second-year players Isaiah Thomas and Alex Wright are the only edge rushers behind Garrett and Okoronkwo.

But Cleveland’s newest addition is the type of pass-rushing veteran who can help develop the youngsters.

Health is always a factor, and it is notable that Okoronkwo was active for all 17 games last year.

A perfect example of running the arc by #Browns new edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo.

pic.twitter.com/hxWSRUcIK4 — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) March 13, 2023

If his injury woes are behind him, he will be a big part of Jim Schwartz’s defense.

And a 3-year commitment from Berry, notorious for 1-year veteran deals, indicates that is the expectation.

But don’t be surprised if another quality veteran joins the mix on a shorter deal.

As much as Wright improved in the second half of 2022, Berry can’t gamble on young players this year.