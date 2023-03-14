Browns Reportedly Add Talented Edge Rusher To 3-Year Deal

This might not seem like the big free-agent deal many Cleveland Browns fans yearn for.
But Andrew Berry added some help to line up opposite Myles Garrett.
Former Ram and Texan Obo Okoronkwo will sign a 3-year deal with the Browns.
Okoronkwo is coming off his best season, a prove-it campaign in Houston.
Sources: Obo Okoronkwo is siging with the #Browns, getting a 3-year deal worth $19M with a chance to make $22M. He gets $12.5M guaranteed.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023
Five sacks and 17 quarterback pressures doubled the edge rusher’s career totals.
And it earned him a reported $19 million deal from Andrew Berry.
Okoronkwo’s Rams years were more notable for injuries than his on-field play.
He missed his entire rookie season and played in only 33 games over 4 seasons.
But Prove It He Did In Houston
Browns fans want to see sacks and quarterback hits from someone other than Garrett.
And 5 sacks might not seem that impressive until you realize he lined up for less than half the defensive snaps.
Along with the sacks and pressures, Okoronkwo racked up 6 hurries, 6 knockdowns, and 11 QB hits.
That added up to one of the highest pressure rates in the NFL last year.
New #Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had the 3rd-highest pressure rate (16.4%) in the NFL among defenders with 200+ pass rushes (via @PFF). pic.twitter.com/UF3QSoA4dm
— MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) March 13, 2023
The 6-foot-1, 254-pounder also batted down 2 passes and forced a pair of fumbles.
His 44 tackles included 9 tackles for a loss.
And in 3 of his 4 played seasons, he did not miss a single tackle.
All in all, a repeat of his 2022 season could make this one of Andrew Berry’s best free-agent signings ever.
What It Means To The Browns
Berry is far from done rebuilding Cleveland’s defensive line.
Second-year players Isaiah Thomas and Alex Wright are the only edge rushers behind Garrett and Okoronkwo.
But Cleveland’s newest addition is the type of pass-rushing veteran who can help develop the youngsters.
Health is always a factor, and it is notable that Okoronkwo was active for all 17 games last year.
A perfect example of running the arc by #Browns new edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo.
pic.twitter.com/hxWSRUcIK4
— Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) March 13, 2023
If his injury woes are behind him, he will be a big part of Jim Schwartz’s defense.
And a 3-year commitment from Berry, notorious for 1-year veteran deals, indicates that is the expectation.
But don’t be surprised if another quality veteran joins the mix on a shorter deal.
As much as Wright improved in the second half of 2022, Berry can’t gamble on young players this year.
