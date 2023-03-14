Browns Nation

Browns Reportedly Add Talented Edge Rusher To 3-Year Deal

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

This might not seem like the big free-agent deal many Cleveland Browns fans yearn for.

But Andrew Berry added some help to line up opposite Myles Garrett.

Former Ram and Texan Obo Okoronkwo will sign a 3-year deal with the Browns.

Okoronkwo is coming off his best season, a prove-it campaign in Houston.

Five sacks and 17 quarterback pressures doubled the edge rusher’s career totals.

And it earned him a reported $19 million deal from Andrew Berry.

Okoronkwo’s Rams years were more notable for injuries than his on-field play.

He missed his entire rookie season and played in only 33 games over 4 seasons.

 

But Prove It He Did In Houston

Browns fans want to see sacks and quarterback hits from someone other than Garrett.

And 5 sacks might not seem that impressive until you realize he lined up for less than half the defensive snaps.

Along with the sacks and pressures, Okoronkwo racked up 6 hurries, 6 knockdowns, and 11 QB hits.

That added up to one of the highest pressure rates in the NFL last year.

The 6-foot-1, 254-pounder also batted down 2 passes and forced a pair of fumbles.

His 44 tackles included 9 tackles for a loss.

And in 3 of his 4 played seasons, he did not miss a single tackle.

All in all, a repeat of his 2022 season could make this one of Andrew Berry’s best free-agent signings ever.

 

What It Means To The Browns 

Berry is far from done rebuilding Cleveland’s defensive line.

Second-year players Isaiah Thomas and Alex Wright are the only edge rushers behind Garrett and Okoronkwo.

But Cleveland’s newest addition is the type of pass-rushing veteran who can help develop the youngsters.

Health is always a factor, and it is notable that Okoronkwo was active for all 17 games last year.

If his injury woes are behind him, he will be a big part of Jim Schwartz’s defense.

And a 3-year commitment from Berry, notorious for 1-year veteran deals, indicates that is the expectation.

But don’t be surprised if another quality veteran joins the mix on a shorter deal.

As much as Wright improved in the second half of 2022, Berry can’t gamble on young players this year.

    Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

