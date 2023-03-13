Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Retain A Key Veteran On Offense

The Browns Retain A Key Veteran On Offense

By

Ethan Pocic #55 of the Cleveland Browns prepares for a snap against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry’s first free agent tampering effort pulled one of his own off the market.

As reported by Mary Kay Cabot, center Ethan Pocic will sign a 3-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

According to the NFL Network, the deal is worth $18 million.

This is the second consecutive year that Berry made the former Seattle Seahawks center his first priority.

Pocic signed a 1-year minimum deal last time around to back up Nick Harris.

But a season-ending knee injury in the preseason handed Pocic the starting role.

Pocic went on to earn one of PFF’s top center rankings.

And he was motivated to return to work under coach Bill Callahan.

 

Browns Strengthen Their Interior 

Pocic earned ESPN’s fifth-highest score on pass block win rate (96.2%).

And even though his run block rate (74.6%) was lower, it was the fourth-best in the NFL.

When he took over for the younger and more mobile Harris, Cleveland initially altered their blocking plans.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was enamored with Harris’ speed and mobility and planned to use it.

Pocic presented as a more traditional center with more strength and sufficient agility.

But he proved to be more than adequate as a pulling center and all-around effort player.

And his solid play pushed aside any thought of starting over with the Harris plan.

Meanwhile, Harris can build strength, and he is a better backup than the converted guards used last year.

 

Price Is Right For The Browns  

Pocic told the Browns press he wanted to return to the team after his first year under Bill Callahan.

But as the top center in free agency, there was a chance he would be priced off of the team’s expensive line.

His $6 million AAV is a bargain given some of the other contracts offered to offensive linemen.

And it might just save the Browns from having to lop salary cap dollars from the unit next season.

Wyatt Teller has a team-friendly cap hit in 2024 and still could be an ex-Brown if money is tight.

But meanwhile, the Browns keep the band together for at least one season.

Even though the offense is expected to look radically different, the starters’ familiarity is important.

And now the Browns can go to work building a roster for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Chargers Are Expected To Pursue A Former Browns Safety

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To The Browns' Contract Move With Deshaun Watson

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry talks to owner Jimmy Haslam before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Cleared Cap Space By Restructuring Key Player Contract

8 hours ago

Nicholas Morrow #53 of the Chicago Bears tackles Marcus Mariota #1 of the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Browns Are Reportedly Targeting A Bears LB In Free Agency

9 hours ago

Dre'Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Broncos DE Comments On Browns' Reported Interest

1 day ago

NFL athlete Odell Beckham Jr. attends the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center on December 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 118-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

NFL Fans React To Browns' Interest In Odell Beckham Jr.

1 day ago

Dawand Jones #79 of the Ohio State Buckeyes falls to his knees in celebration after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21-10 in a game at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

The Browns Will Reportedly Meet With An Ohio State OT

2 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

The Browns Reportedly Have Interest In A Broncos DE

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

New Browns ST Coach Names 2 Browns Legends That Could Help Cade York

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Some Big Names On Their Free-Agent Radar

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Admits That 1 Video Game Helped Him With Game Management

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A Browns Physician Has Received A Top Award

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes A Surprising Admission About Running Game

4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

The Browns Have Reportedly Met With A Standout TE Prospect

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Tendered 2 Exclusive Free Agents

6 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Shows Browns' Current Adjusted Cap Number

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

NFL Analyst Reveals A Shocking Rumor About Nick Chubb

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Open To Helping Team With Cap Space

7 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

Browns OL Will Reportedly Test The Free Agent Market

7 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Will Reportedly Wear Alternate Or Throwback Helmets This Season

1 week ago

An XFL logo end zone marker before the XFL game between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Tampa Bay Vipers at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California.

Former Browns Player Is Becoming An XFL Star

1 week ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft 2023

1 week ago

nfl combine

NFL WR Prospect Says He Had A "Great" Meeting With Browns

1 week ago

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

1 NFL Team Is Reportedly Showing Interest In Kareem Hunt

1 week ago

The Chargers Are Expected To Pursue A Former Browns Safety

No more pages to load