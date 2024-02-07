Browns Reportedly Decide On New OL Coach

Kevin Stefanski’s offensive staff continues to fill out after some surprise postseason exits.

Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns formally introduced some earlier hires this week.

They included new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and running backs coach Duce Staley.

Now, NBC Sports’ Albert Breer reports what might be an even more important addition to Stefanski’s staff.

Andy Dickerson will reportedly replace offensive line coach Bill Callahan for the 2024 season.

Sources: The Browns are hiring ex-Seattle OL coach Andy Dickerson as their new offensive line coach. Dickerson, who also spend time with the Rams under Sean McVay, replaces Bill Callahan in Cleveland. Dickerson interviewed for the Browns OC job last month. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 7, 2024

Coming off a three-year stint with the Seahawks, Dickerson is considered one of the best available options.

Cleveland interviewed Dickerson earlier this offseason for their offensive coordinator opening.

There was speculation then that the Browns predicted Callahan’s departure to join his son’s staff in Tennessee.

Dickerson earned kudos for his work with Seattle’s offensive line in 2022 and 2023.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated his offensive line the worst in the NFL prior to the 2022 season.

With a pair of rookie tackles, Dickerson turned them into a top-10 PFF unit by the end of the season.

His next challenge was one familiar witforn Cleveland Browns fans.

Seattle lost both starting tackles in their 2023 season opener, an injury trend that continued all season.

Despite using six starting combinations over the first seven weeks, Seattle sat on top of the NFC West at 5-2.

Dickerson, who spent nine seasons with the LA Rams prior to Seattle, has a masters degree in education.

And his “whole room” approach to coaching is credited with maintaining ready and capable backups all year.