Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Reportedly Decide On New OL Coach

Browns Reportedly Decide On New OL Coach

By

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski’s offensive staff continues to fill out after some surprise postseason exits.

Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns formally introduced some earlier hires this week.

They included new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and running backs coach Duce Staley.

Now, NBC Sports’ Albert Breer reports what might be an even more important addition to Stefanski’s staff.

Andy Dickerson will reportedly replace offensive line coach Bill Callahan for the 2024 season.

Coming off a three-year stint with the Seahawks, Dickerson is considered one of the best available options.

Cleveland interviewed Dickerson earlier this offseason for their offensive coordinator opening.

There was speculation then that the Browns predicted Callahan’s departure to join his son’s staff in Tennessee.

Dickerson earned kudos for his work with Seattle’s offensive line in 2022 and 2023.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated his offensive line the worst in the NFL prior to the 2022 season.

With a pair of rookie tackles, Dickerson turned them into a top-10 PFF unit by the end of the season.

His next challenge was one familiar witforn Cleveland Browns fans.

Seattle lost both starting tackles in their 2023 season opener, an injury trend that continued all season.

Despite using six starting combinations over the first seven weeks, Seattle sat on top of the NFC West at 5-2.

Dickerson, who spent nine seasons with the LA Rams prior to Seattle, has a masters degree in education.

And his “whole room” approach to coaching is credited with maintaining ready and capable backups all year.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Legend Names Coach Team Will Miss The Most In 2024

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Laments The Loss Of 1 Coach

2 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Touching Myles Garrett Gesture With Fan

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

NFL Hall Of Famer Shares Major Myles Garrett Endorsement

5 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas

Peter King Names 2 Former Browns For His All-Time NFL Roster

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Jim Donovan Names The 'Most Important Hire For The Browns' This Offseason

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Opens Up On Being Mentored By Veterans QBs

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Reporter Notes Browns Chances To Play International Game Next Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes An Admission About Being Drafted By Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey Gets Honest On Importance of Play-Calling

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Has Strong Update on Amari Cooper's Future

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Clear Response To Play-Calling Questions

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Fun Reaction To Bill Callahan Joining Son's Staff In Tennessee

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf prior to a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Announce 3 More Coaching Hires

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Approach To Face Elite QBs

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Video Shows Denzel Ward's Impressive INT At The Pro Bowl

2 days ago

Senior Bowl pylon

Browns Reportedly Met With 2 Players During Senior Bowl

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Micah Parsons' Disrespect Of The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

PFF Names Browns 'Secret Superstar' This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Brian Daboll Notes What Browns Are Getting With Ken Dorsey

3 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Analyst Reveals Who Should Call Plays For The Browns

4 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Makes His Thoughts Clear On Coaching Future

4 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Says Browns Let Go Of 'Glue Guy' On Coaching Staff

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Shares Cryptic Message On Social Media

4 days ago

Browns Legend Names Coach Team Will Miss The Most In 2024

No more pages to load