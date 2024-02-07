Browns Legend Names Coach Team Will Miss The Most In 2024

The Cleveland Browns made a huge hire when they brought Ken Dorsey in.

However, as much as they revamped their offensive coaching staff, they lost arguably their most important position coach.

Letting Bill Callahan go could be a huge blow to this team.

At least, that’s how former RB Leroy Hoard seems to think.

Talking on an exclusive interview for the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Hoard stated that he’s the coach they’re going to miss the most.

While he agreed that Callahan was in a unique situation and that every single person in his shoes would’ve asked to leave as well, the Browns didn’t actually have to allow him to leave.

He had just signed a contract extension, so the Browns could’ve refused.

Callahan is the best offensive line coach in the game, and his work wit the Browns’ running game was nothing short of spectacular.

His expertise was also on full display last season when he had to put together a makeshift offensive line due to the plethora of injuries that hurt the team.

Then again, the Browns didn’t want to stand in the way of a father working under his son, and he’s now going to work his magic alongside Brian with the Tennessee Titans.

This is going to be a tough loss to overcome, and the Browns will need to work around the clock to find someone even close to his level, which will obviously be a lot easier said than done.