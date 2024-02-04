Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Reportedly Met With 2 Players During Senior Bowl

Browns Reportedly Met With 2 Players During Senior Bowl

By

Senior Bowl pylon

 

As part of a fantastic and revamped Pro Bowl weekend, the annual Senior Bowl was held yesterday.

The Cleveland Browns, along with every other team in the NFL, had personnel on-site to evaluate the talent.

While there were dozens of great players showing off their talents, there were two in particular that stood out to the Browns, with the first being quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (via Crissy Froyd on Twitter).

 

Plumlee has had a long, storied, and interesting college career.

He started his career at Ole Miss but transferred to the University of Central Florida for his final two years of eligibility.

Plumlee is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the draft this year, and he has also played some wide receiver for the UCF Knights.

In addition to being a promising quarterback/wide receiver prospect, Plumlee was also a starting outfielder for the Knights, putting him with the ranks of Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson in terms of being two-sport stars.

The second player that the Browns were very interested in at the Senior Bowl was edge rusher Nelson Ceasar of the Houston Cougars (via Aaron Wilson on Twitter).

He was one of the top edge rushers for the Cougars during his tenure with the team and capped an impressive senior season with 9.5 sacks and 43 tackles.

Pass rushers and hybrid athletes are two of the hottest commodities in the NFL right now.

While Ceasar’s use would be fairly straightforward, Plumlee would likely serve as a Taysom Hill-style player when he’s in the game and be a constant threat to throw, catch, or run the ball.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Micah Parsons' Disrespect Of The Browns

15 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

PFF Names Browns 'Secret Superstar' This Season

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Brian Daboll Notes What Browns Are Getting With Ken Dorsey

2 hours ago

browns locker room with helmets

Analyst Reveals Who Should Call Plays For The Browns

1 day ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Makes His Thoughts Clear On Coaching Future

1 day ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Says Browns Let Go Of 'Glue Guy' On Coaching Staff

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Shares Cryptic Message On Social Media

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Tony Grossi Has Big Reaction To Browns Losing Bill Callahan

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Expected To Land Massive New Contract

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Predicts What Type Of Players Browns Will Draft

2 days ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak

Reporter Suggests NFL Legend As New Browns OL Coach

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson

Hue Jackson Gets An Interview With AFC West Team

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco's Brother Is Landing A New Job In Pro Football

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Insider Predicts A Big Move For The Browns This Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Set To Take Part In Unique Pro Bowl Event

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Notes Where Kevin Stefanski Stands On Play-Calling Duties

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns To Keep Notable Coach After Latest Titans Hire

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details How Deshaun Watson Can Bounce Back Next Season

4 days ago

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bengals Executive Reveals Where Team Stands With Tee Higgins

4 days ago

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Johnny Manziel Has Clear Response To Potential NFL Return

4 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Notable NFL WR Has Started Following Several Browns Players On IG

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Led Browns Defenders In Notable Category

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Bills Radio Host Says Ken Dorsey Shouldn't Call Plays For Browns

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Warns About The Browns in AFC North Race

5 days ago

David Njoku Claps Back At Micah Parsons' Disrespect Of The Browns

No more pages to load