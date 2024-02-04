Browns Reportedly Met With 2 Players During Senior Bowl

As part of a fantastic and revamped Pro Bowl weekend, the annual Senior Bowl was held yesterday.

The Cleveland Browns, along with every other team in the NFL, had personnel on-site to evaluate the talent.

While there were dozens of great players showing off their talents, there were two in particular that stood out to the Browns, with the first being quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (via Crissy Froyd on Twitter).

At the Hula Bowl, John Rhys Plumlee met with the Colts, Packers, Browns, Jets, Bears, Seahawks, Eagles, Steelers, Eagles and Patriots. Only took survey/test for Green Bay. https://t.co/d2m9GviBHB — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) January 28, 2024

Plumlee has had a long, storied, and interesting college career.

He started his career at Ole Miss but transferred to the University of Central Florida for his final two years of eligibility.

Plumlee is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the draft this year, and he has also played some wide receiver for the UCF Knights.

In addition to being a promising quarterback/wide receiver prospect, Plumlee was also a starting outfielder for the Knights, putting him with the ranks of Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson in terms of being two-sport stars.

The second player that the Browns were very interested in at the Senior Bowl was edge rusher Nelson Ceasar of the Houston Cougars (via Aaron Wilson on Twitter).

He was one of the top edge rushers for the Cougars during his tenure with the team and capped an impressive senior season with 9.5 sacks and 43 tackles.

Pass rushers and hybrid athletes are two of the hottest commodities in the NFL right now.

While Ceasar’s use would be fairly straightforward, Plumlee would likely serve as a Taysom Hill-style player when he’s in the game and be a constant threat to throw, catch, or run the ball.