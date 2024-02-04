Browns Nation

David Njoku Claps Back At Micah Parsons’ Disrespect Of The Browns

By

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

As part of a new and improved Pro Bowl weekend, NFL players matched up in various competitions, both related and not related to football.

Following one such competition, which saw Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons competing against David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns, Parsons had some sharp words for Njoku (via Ryan Tyler on Twitter).

While the “Cleveland is Cleveland” jest was in good fun, Njoku was ready to go with a sharp retort of his own, which was that we’re both here, so make it make sense.

Njoku seemed to be implying that while the Browns were eliminated early in the playoffs, so were the Cowboys.

The competition in question, which had Parsons going against Njoku in a Madden 24 video game match, obviously didn’t go the way Njoku wanted it to.

Pro Bowl weekend is meant to be all fun and games, which it is, but you still have professional athletes competing against each other.

As such, you can’t simply expect their competitive juices to go away, which was made clear in the Madden 24 bout.

The game saw Njoku going against Puka Nacua in the first half and Tyreek Hill going against Parsons in the second.

Nacua and Parsons ended up winning the game, which is likely what led to the small spat between Parsons and Njoku.

At the end of the day, Parsons can say what he wants about Cleveland being Cleveland.

However, you also have to admit that Njoku makes an excellent point, as was emphasized by his Madden teammate (Hill), that they were all in the same boat in terms of being at the Pro Bowl instead of at the Super Bowl.

