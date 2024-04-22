Browns Nation

Monday, April 22, 2024
Browns Reportedly Spending Time Scouting Key Position

By
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb remains a big part of the team’s future, but when the team can count on Chubb’s return from his second ACL tear will remain unknown for much of the spring and summer.

Chubb continues to rehab his injuries – suffered in Week 2 last season – in hopes of returning for Cleveland this year.

With his timetable to return fluid, the Browns are doing their due diligence to shore up this position via the draft.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot’s recent article, three running backs have had top-30 visits with the Browns.

Cabot listed Florida State’s Trey Benson, TCU’s Emani Bailey, and BYU’s Aidan Robbins as the three prospects Cleveland invited for pre-draft meetings before this week’s draft.

Cabot ranked Benson as the player with the most starting potential.

At 6-foot-0 and 216 pounds, Benson is a good-sized running back with speed, posting a 4.39-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine in February.

Benson finished his final college season with 906 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns for the Seminoles.

Of the three running backs named, Bailey had the most rushing yards in 2023 with 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns.

Bailey is a 5-foot-9 prospect, weighing in at 207 pounds.

He was compared to New England running back JaMycal Hasty in pre-draft analysis.

Robbins is the biggest of the three backs, checking in at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds.

He spent time at three different schools over the past four years, having his most productive season in 2022 with UNLV.

Pre-draft analysis of Robbins shows the rusher could land as high as a third-round pick to being left out of the draft completely.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation