Monday, April 22, 2024
Browns Insider Notes Positive Mindset For 1 Backup

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson’s status for the 2024 season remains up in the air with both the player and team officials confirming the starting quarterback is hard at work to get back on the field for the season opener.

With Watson potentially sitting on the sidelines for the entire 2024 preseason slate, one recent addition to the team will benefit the most from the extra reps provided by his absence, according to a Cleveland sports writer.

The Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot shared her recent article on Twitter, noting that new quarterback Jameis Winston will be “more ready for duty than he would’ve been had Watson been full-go from the jump.”

Winston impressed his coaches and teammates in just the first week of the voluntary offseason program, Cabot said.

While Cabot noted that the Browns do not want to see Winston take the field – especially with the time and money invested in Watson – having the quarterback working extensively with starters on offense is a plus for when the former Tampa Bay and New Orleans quarterback is called upon.

Winston was the overall No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and is entering his 10th year in the league.

After starting for much of his time with the Buccaneers, Winston played only 21 games over the past four seasons with the Saints.

Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

