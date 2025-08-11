Browns Reporter Clears The Air About Exchange With Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns saw what Shedeur Sanders can do.

He looked sharp in his preseason debut vs. the Carolina Panthers, and even his harshest critics had to admit that he did a good job.

That’s why he made the most of the chance to get back at Browns insider Tony Grossi.

Grossi and Sanders went viral on X after someone caught an interaction between them in which Sanders asked him what he had done to him and why he was always so negative about him.

However, Grossi believes it was all in good spirits.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned insider said that it was a positive interaction and they were just joking around.

“I actually came up to him and we were both laughing by the end,” Grossi said.

“I actually came up to him and we were both laughing by the end,” – @TonyGrossi on his postgame interaction with Shedeur Sanders. pic.twitter.com/wTYjqhyqcZ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 11, 2025

Well, Sanders is clearly keeping receipts and an eye out for everything that’s been said about him.

That may have only fueled him and motivated him to prove the doubters wrong.

Some may not have liked the way he talked to Grossi, but he was actually very respectful and even playful about it.

Also, to be fair, Grossi has been one of his biggest detractors dating back to the pre-draft process.

Sanders has drawn a lot of buzz throughout training camp, and after watching the way he played against the Panthers, he should at least get the benefit of the doubt.

NEXT:

Browns Are Reportedly Considering Surprise QB Move