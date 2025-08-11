Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, August 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Reporter Clears The Air About Exchange With Shedeur Sanders

Browns Reporter Clears The Air About Exchange With Shedeur Sanders

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Reporter Clears The Air About Exchange With Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns saw what Shedeur Sanders can do.

He looked sharp in his preseason debut vs. the Carolina Panthers, and even his harshest critics had to admit that he did a good job.

That’s why he made the most of the chance to get back at Browns insider Tony Grossi.

Grossi and Sanders went viral on X after someone caught an interaction between them in which Sanders asked him what he had done to him and why he was always so negative about him.

However, Grossi believes it was all in good spirits.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned insider said that it was a positive interaction and they were just joking around.

“I actually came up to him and we were both laughing by the end,” Grossi said.

Well, Sanders is clearly keeping receipts and an eye out for everything that’s been said about him.

That may have only fueled him and motivated him to prove the doubters wrong.

Some may not have liked the way he talked to Grossi, but he was actually very respectful and even playful about it.

Also, to be fair, Grossi has been one of his biggest detractors dating back to the pre-draft process.

Sanders has drawn a lot of buzz throughout training camp, and after watching the way he played against the Panthers, he should at least get the benefit of the doubt.

NEXT:  Browns Are Reportedly Considering Surprise QB Move
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation