Browns Nation

Friday, May 10, 2024
Browns Reveal 26-Man Roster For Cleveland Rookie Camp

By
Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.
Mike Hall Jr. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans can finally get excited about the upcoming season’s product as the team’s rookie class and many more individuals hit the practice field for the first time Friday afternoon.

The Browns hosted a three-day minicamp for rookies, but Cleveland’s first-year athletes were not the only individuals who made the debut for these activities.

Indeed, a full 26-man roster was revealed for the rookie camp, providing a mix of veteran athletes as well as rookies and previously undrafted free agents.

NFL analyst Brad Stainbrook revealed the entire roster on his Twitter post Friday morning, showing that the team has designated seven individuals who as trying out for the squad in addition to the 19 athletes who will sign contracts with the team.

The rookie minicamp was also the first chance fans will get to see the new Cleveland assistant coaches in action in addition to the players.

The roster listed three players from Ohio as second-round draft pick Michael Hall Jr., seventh-round draft pick Jowon Briggs, and second-year linebacker Lonnie Phillips were attending the activities.

Cleveland’s six draft picks were in attendance, and the team announced Friday that five of the six athletes had already signed their rookie contracts.

Only Hall had not signed his rookie deal according to the team’s announcement Friday morning.

In addition to Hall and Briggs, the Browns’ 2024 NFL Draft picks include third-round offensive lineman Zak Zinter, fifth-round wide receiver Jamari Thrash, sixth-round linebacker Nathaniel Watson, and seventh-round cornerback Myles Harden.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

