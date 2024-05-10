Browns Announce 8 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

With the Browns’ rookie camp kicking off this weekend, Cleveland had 26 athletes attending their three-day minicamp, including some newly-acquired veterans who will participate in the same drills as the team’s rookies.

Before the camp began Friday, Cleveland announced several of those rookies had officially signed their first professional contract with the team.

On the team’s website, the Browns announced their eight-member undrafted free agents class for 2024 despite nearly all social media references citing only seven signings.

Five of the eight members were offensive players, including two linemen and three skilled position players.

Miami offensive guard Javion Cohen joins Rhode Island tackle Lorenzo Thompson as two linemen looking to make the 53-man roster this season.

South Carolina wide receiver Ahmarean Brown, Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch, and BYU running back Aidan Robbins are the offensive skill position players attempting to break into the NFL with Cleveland.

On the defensive side, the Browns nabbed two defensive backs and a linebacker in the open market.

Arizona State safety Christopher Edmonds and South Dakota State cornerback Dyshawn Gales are two former undrafted free agents competing for a roster spot this summer.

Weber State linebacker Winston Reid rounds out the eight-member undrafted free agent class for the Browns.

Originally, a ninth player was considered to be a Browns’ free agent pickup after the 2024 NFL Draft wrapped up in April, but the player – North Dakota State offensive tackle Jalen Sundell – signed with the Green Bay Packers instead of Cleveland.

Of the 26 players invited to the rookie camp, seven athletes were auditioning for the coaching staff as invited tryouts.

