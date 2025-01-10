Browns Reveal Details Of Deshaun Watson’s Setback, Second Surgery

During Andrew Berry’s press conference earlier this week, the Browns GM revealed that quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a setback in his recovery from an Achilles tear this season.

Berry declined to offer further details during the press conference, leaving analysts to speculate about what the setback entailed.

The NFL franchise revealed those details on Friday, issuing a statement that he had experienced a “re-rupture to his Achilles tendon,” requiring additional surgery to repair his ailment that will likely force the player to “miss significant time during the 2025 season.”

The Browns’ statement shared that the first surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist, in October.

Anderson performed the second procedure as well, according to the statement.

The second surgery occurred after Watson “complained of discomfort after rolling his ankle in Miami” during his exit physical.

Cleveland added that the setback was discovered during the team’s exit physical, a routine part of the organization’s end-of-the-year process.

Watson originally suffered an Achilles rupture during the team’s Week 7 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 20, 2024.

The Browns have indicated since that issue their willingness to bring in competition for Watson this offseason, but the team’s announcement suggests the quarterback may not be involved in their plans for the 2025 season.

Cleveland has the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, allowing the Browns to take a potential franchise quarterback with their high selection.

Additionally, the Browns could sign a quarterback during the free agency period, allowing the organization to trade the second overall pick for more draft capital.

