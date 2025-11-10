Browns’ Road Struggles Reach Historic Levels After Loss To Jets

When it rains, it pours for the Cleveland Browns. The team can’t seem to get anything going this season, and its struggles on the road have officially reached historic levels.

They lost another game they could have won, this time against the New York Jets, a team that seemed legitimately worse than them. Unfortunately, it took the Browns to new lows.

“The Browns have lost 13 consecutive road games dating back to last season, the second-longest road losing streak in franchise history (25 straight from 2015-18). Cleveland also falls to 0-10 against the spread in their last 10 road games, the longest losing streak by any team since the 1979-81 Steelers (11 straight),” Daniel Oyefusi wrote on X.

Simply put, there’s no way to justify what happened at MetLife Stadium. There have to be questions about special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone after his unit gave up back-to-back touchdowns.

Also, after quarterback Dillon Gabriel barely averaged five yards per pass, the fact that the staff was quick to have his back and said they will continue to start him feels like a disservice. There wasn’t anything positive about the game.

At least the Browns will get to come home to face an AFC North rival. In Week 11, they’ll take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who handed them one of their worst losses of the season.

While divisional games are always a toss-up, it’s hard to believe the Browns can pull off an upset. The team’s issues run deep, and they may not have the personnel, coaching staff or front office to fix them.

With half of the season still ahead, the Browns are almost eliminated from playoff contention already.

