Browns Rookie Admits Getting Schooled By Denzel Ward

Entering his eighth season, Denzel Ward is no longer simply a lockdown cover man.

He is the emotional compass and the tactical voice of the Cleveland Browns defense that must carry a heavy load in 2025.

Quarterbacks around the league already scheme away from him. Young receivers in Berea are learning why.

Undrafted rookie Luke Floriea got the lesson during minicamp. Speaking on the ‘Honor The Land’ podcast, Floriea named Ward without hesitation when asked which defender had given him the most trouble.

“Denzel Ward,” Floriea said. “I ran a corner route, and it was one of the last days of minicamp, and going over in the red zone, we’re in the back corner, standing hip-to-hip, and I’m not open. And he goes, ‘I knew that one was coming,’ I’m like, ‘Alright, good. Glad you did.'”

In 2024, Ward led the NFL with 19 passes defensed while erasing stars such as Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb.

When quarterbacks refuse to throw his way, the ripple effect is immediate, routes shorten, protections slide, and coordinators lean on the run.

Yet the cornerback has also grown into the locker room’s unofficial professor, tutoring Martin Emerson Jr. and Cameron Mitchell through extra film sessions and off-season workouts.

The next step is personal. Ward has never recorded more than three interceptions in a season, and he is determined to flip that script in 2025.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has challenged him to turn deflections into takeaways, and Ward has answered by catching 50 balls a day from the JUGS machine, refining his hands and ball tracking.

The message is simple: Ward wants to be more than a shadow. He wants to be the reason quarterbacks hesitate.

