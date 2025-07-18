Browns Insider Points To Unexpected X-Factor

The Cleveland Browns approach training camp with plenty of questions to answer across their roster.

While quarterback battles and rookie performances dominate the headlines, another area quietly demands attention.

Special teams could prove decisive for a team banking on defensive prowess and field position battles.

Punter Corey Bojorquez may not generate the buzz of other position groups, but his impact continues growing.

Analyst Lance Reisland recently highlighted his significance to the Browns’ success.

“Browns have to win special teams every week and Corey Bojorquez will be a big part of that. It will be difficult to consistently drive the football 80+ yards against this Cleveland defense,” Reisland said.

The assessment carries weight when examining Bojorquez’s recent production. Entering his fourth season with Cleveland, he led the NFL in gross punting value last year while posting a career-high 4,387 yards on 89 punts.

His 84-yard bomb against the Las Vegas Raiders stood out among several momentum-shifting kicks.

However, Cleveland’s coverage unit struggled significantly despite Bojorquez’s excellence.

The Browns allowed multiple returns of 50-plus yards, dragging down his net punting statistics and undermining his individual brilliance.

This makes Bojorquez even more valuable heading into 2025.

His ability to flip field position becomes critical for a team that struggled to sustain offensive drives last season.

With Cleveland doubling down on defense and establishing a run-first mentality, controlling field position through the punting game takes on added importance.

Bojorquez also faces new responsibilities beyond his punting duties. He’ll mentor rookie long snapper Brent Matiscik, adding a leadership element to his evolving role within the special teams unit.

