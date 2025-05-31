Browns Rookie Admits He Grew Up As ‘Huge Fan’ Of Team

At 23 years old, Luke Floriea is pursuing the dream that has driven him since childhood.

The wide receiver from Mentor, Ohio has always carried a deep passion for football, and that love has brought him to an opportunity with his hometown team.

The Cleveland Browns invited Floriea to their rookie minicamp, where he joined 26 other tryout players competing for a chance.

After the three-day evaluation period, the Browns rewarded his performance with a contract.

For a lifelong fan of the organization, the opportunity represents everything he has worked toward.

“Huge Browns fan. My dad had season tickets for the first 15 years of my life. So, I was going to a lot of the Browns’ games. Growing up watching all the guys through all the years, so, it’s exciting to be kinda in their shoes now,” Floriea said, via News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice.

The chance to wear orange and brown carries special meaning for someone who spent years cheering from the stands.

Now he faces the challenge of earning a spot on the roster he once supported as a fan.

Floriea’s football journey began taking shape during his senior year at Mentor High School.

Inspired by watching his brother Jake play, he found his own path as a wide receiver.

His impact was immediate and significant, helping lead the Cardinals to the Division I state semifinals with 52 receptions for 939 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He stayed in Northeast Ohio for college, spending five seasons at Kent State with the Golden Flashes.

Despite a pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Floriea continued developing his skills.

His production grew steadily over four full seasons, culminating in his senior year with 44 catches for 699 yards and seven touchdowns.

He also contributed on special teams, averaging nearly 18 yards per kick return on six attempts.

The reliable playmaker now faces his biggest test yet.

