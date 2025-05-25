Browns Rookie Admits He’s ‘Starstruck’ By 1 Veteran

The Cleveland Browns brought in one of the most exciting rookie classes of any team in the 2025 NFL Draft, highlighted by No. 5 pick Mason Graham and a pair of high-profile quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

In addition to the star-studded class the team brought in, there are plenty of other newcomers as well, including one undrafted free agent rookie who recently admitted he was “starstruck” by one of the team’s new veterans.

Noah Weiskopf of The Orange And Brown Report recently sat down with UDFA LaMareon James, who told him he was starstruck by Cleveland’s new Super Bowl champion quarterback.

“I’m working out, and I’m in the locker room and I’m just sitting and I’m looking at him. I’m just like, ‘I’m really in here with Joe Flacco.’ That’s just crazy to me.”

#Browns UDFA LaMareon James told me he got starstruck by one person in Cleveland’s locker room: Joe Flacco. “I’m working out, and I’m in the locker room and I’m just sitting and I’m looking at him. I’m just like, ‘I’m really in here with Joe Flacco.’ That’s just crazy to me.” pic.twitter.com/AkAbaHGAZX — Noah Weiskopf (@NoahWeiskopf) May 24, 2025

James spent three years at Old Dominion before transferring to TCU, where he recorded 35 tackles and 14 pass deflections as a senior.

He was also a weapon on special teams, where he was one of the most dangerous kickoff returners in the country.

Cleveland was third-worst in the NFL last season in averaging just 24.8 yards per kickoff return and had the fewest interceptions in the league with just four, so there is plenty of room for improvement in the two areas where James could be most prominently featured.

It’s hard to believe Flacco, 40, is still suiting up, and it must be odd for the young guys to team up with him.

James will have an uphill battle to make the team, just like any other UDFA, but he fills two major areas of need for the Browns, so you never know.

Hopefully, the incentive of being able to stare at Flacco every day will motivate him enough to secure a spot on the roster.

NEXT:

Insider Sheds Light On Deshaun Watson Retirement Rumors