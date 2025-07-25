Browns Rookie Among ‘Most Popular’ Bets To Win NFL Award

The Cleveland Browns still need to figure out who’s going to be behind center for them.

Even so, it looks like the fans have already made up their minds.

According to a report by Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report, Shedeur Sanders is among the most popular bets to win Offensive Rookie of the Year:

“Cleveland Browns lightning rod Shedeur Sanders comes in at No. 5, likely on name value alone, as it’s uncertain if he’ll even see the field this season. RJ Harvey is right behind him, set for a timeshare in Denver with J.K. Dobbins,” Rapp wrote.

Of course, that bet might make sense from a value perspective, as his odds are currently around +2000 and +2500, depending on the Sportsbook.

However, that’s only because he’s not even likely to take the field this season, at least not during the first half.

Sanders might be the most popular option, but he’s not at the top of the team’s pecking order.

Most analysts agree that Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are the likeliest candidates to get the nod to start in Week 1.

And even if everybody gets an opportunity to suit up and play like we’ve seen with this team in the past, Sanders will still most likely be the fourth option.

The Browns took Dillon Gabriel in the third round, two full rounds ahead of Sanders, so logic would say that they would rather give him a chance first, and they should also give him a longer leash.

Anything and everything can happen in the National Football League.

But there are just 17 regular-season games, and it’s hard to believe that Sanders will win the award with limited playing time, assuming he even takes the field in his first year in the league.

NEXT:

Jim Rome Rips Browns Over Helmet Unveiling Scene