Jim Rome Rips Browns Over Helmet Unveiling Scene

The Cleveland Browns planned a grand reveal for their new “Alpha Dawg” alternate helmet, setting up an elaborate floating platform near Huntington Bank Stadium.

What should have been a straightforward branding moment turned into social media gold when their videographer took an unplanned swim in Lake Erie during the live event.

The mishap quickly overshadowed the actual helmet reveal, drawing attention from national media and becoming instant meme material across social platforms.

Radio host Jim Rome didn’t hold back when addressing the incident, delivering his trademark sharp commentary on the Browns’ latest viral moment.

“That right there, is just the Browns in a nutshell. Do the Browns ever miss an opportunity to humiliate themselves? Not that I’m complaining, because these clips are always hilarious. We even have the camera angle from the dude who fell in. Good shot of the Dude Wipes guy, though,” Rome said.

I have no clue why the Browns put so much effort into revealing their new brown alternate helmets, but I'm so glad they did. pic.twitter.com/fmysJWrnUz — Jim Rome (@jimrome) July 24, 2025

Rome pushed his criticism further, targeting those who suggested the fall might have been staged.

He dismissed conspiracy theories about an intentional stunt, arguing that if Cleveland orchestrated the entire scene to promote both a helmet and a sponsor, it would represent the exact kind of misstep fans expect from the franchise.

The Browns had constructed a 20-foot barge specifically for unveiling their new matte brown alternate helmet featuring orange stripes.

The design was meant to capture the team’s gritty identity, but as the tarp dropped and music began playing, influencer and cameraman Ross Smith accidentally stepped off the platform straight into the lake.

Team mascot Chomps quickly threw a flotation device while a jet ski rushed to pull Smith from the water.

The rescue went smoothly, but the damage to the carefully planned event was already done.

Fan reactions split between those who found the moment genuinely entertaining and others who saw it as another embarrassing chapter for a franchise trying to rebuild credibility after a disappointing 3-14 season.

NEXT:

Browns LB Announces His Retirement