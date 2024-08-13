Browns Rookie Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

The Cleveland Browns have been mostly drama-free this offseason as the team has focused on football-related issues.

Unfortunately, the Browns are dealing with an off-the-field issue now with one of their prized picks from this year’s draft.

Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for an alleged domestic violence issue, ESPN analyst Daniel Oyefusi reported on Twitter.

Oyefusi shared on Twitter a statement from the Browns’ organization regarding Hall’s incident as the franchise acknowledged the issue and said it was “in the process of gathering more information.”

Statement from Cleveland Browns Spokesperson: “We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment… https://t.co/yeBSLs9wwc — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 13, 2024

Multiple analysts have shared details about the alleged incident early Tuesday afternoon as Hall was arrested.

According to News5cleveland.com, the Avon Police Report suggested the incident occurred between Hall and his partner.

According to the police report, the mother of his fiancée said he pushed her daughter and struck her with a baby bottle.

Police report: Domestic violence complaint filed against Browns DT Michael Hall Jr. https://t.co/sXkme7rJQu — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) August 13, 2024

Hall was the Browns’ second-round pick in this year’s draft after his junior season at Ohio State.

The defensive lineman was recognized as an All-Big Ten Conference athlete last season.

Cleveland had drafted Hall with an eye toward making an immediate impact on this year’s roster alongside several veteran athletes.

The Browns added multiple athletes at this position during the offseason, including their seventh-round draft pick from this year’s draft – Jowon Briggs – and veteran Quinton Jefferson.

Before this incident, Cleveland’s biggest drama surrounding the season involved wide receiver Amari Cooper who initially held out of the team’s mandatory training camp in search of a contract extension, but the two parties came to an agreement before training camp.

