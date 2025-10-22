Browns’ Rookie Class Has Made NFL History

For years, the Cleveland Browns failed to find much success in the NFL Draft.

While they didn’t have many high picks because of the Deshaun Watson trade, the front office didn’t get much of a return on many of the picks they did make.

They weren’t much better at finding undrafted free agents, either.

That’s why it’s been such a pleasant surprise to see the team finally get it right with a rookie class.

The 2025 newcomers have been excellent, and they proved it again in the Week 7 win against the Miami Dolphins.

As shown by NFL on CBS, the Browns are the first NFL team this decade to have a game when a rookie led them in passing (Dillon Gabriel), rushing (Quinshon Judkins), receiving (Harold Fannin Jr.) and tackling (Carson Schwesinger).

The @Browns are the first team this decade to have a game where a rookie led them in: Passing (Dillon Gabriel)

Rushing (Quinshon Judkins)

Receiving (Harold Fannin Jr)

Tackling (Carson Schwesinger) Cleveland is young and hungry 😤 pic.twitter.com/N7VaS8ewBb — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 19, 2025

The Browns also have a run-stopper in first-round pick Mason Graham, while undrafted free agent Adin Huntington has contributed to the offense, defense and special teams.

Some believe that this rookie class has been impressive enough to help general manager Andrew Berry keep his job.

That may not be certain, given how poorly he’s performed in prior years, but he’s making moves like someone who’s not worried about his job security.

Whatever the case, this might prove to be another disappointing season, but at least it seems like the Browns now have a strong foundation to be competitive in the AFC North for years to come.

NEXT:

Browns Currently Hold 2 High Picks In 2026 Draft