Browns Nation

Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Browns Rookie Continues To Impress In OTAs

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Rookie Continues To Impress In OTAs
(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue their second round of organized team activities with their quarterback competition heating up.

Among the four contenders vying for the starting role, fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders has generated considerable attention through his early performances.

The former Colorado standout has impressed coaches with his dedication and work ethic during these preliminary sessions.

His growing confidence became evident during a recent practice when he connected with rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. on a perfectly executed throw.

The chemistry developing between the two rookies has caught the attention of head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff.

Sanders continues to build momentum each day, raising questions about his potential ceiling with proper development and mentorship.

This week brings more OTA sessions at the team facility in Berea, Ohio, scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

These low-contact practices provide crucial evaluation opportunities, particularly during 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills where quarterbacks can showcase their decision-making abilities.

Sanders enters the competition alongside fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel from Oregon, both drafted in April as developmental prospects.

They face an uphill battle against established veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

Pickett brings a 15-10 starting record to Cleveland, while the 40-year-old Flacco enters his 18th NFL season with unmatched experience.

Sanders is scheduled to throw in front of media members Wednesday, which will inevitably spark immediate reactions and analysis.

However, patience remains essential as he learns a new offensive system during these foundational practice sessions designed for concept installation and evaluation.

Browns Nation