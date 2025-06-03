Browns Nation

Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Shares 3 Word Message As QB Battle Heats Up

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves managing a crowded quarterback room as they navigate through organized team activities.

The roster currently features four signal callers, blending veteran experience with promising rookies who each bring different skill sets to the competition.

Questions emerged when rookie Shedeur Sanders missed several critical 11-on-11 repetitions during recent OTAs.

However, Sanders returned to full participation and made an immediate impact during team periods.

Following his performance, he took to social media with a brief but telling message about his mindset.

“Thank you GOD,” Sanders wrote.

His absence sparked immediate speculation about his standing within the organization and whether deeper issues existed behind the scenes.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski quickly addressed those concerns, emphasizing that Sanders remained active in other practice segments throughout the session.

The coaching staff made it clear that his limited participation in full team drills was not indicative of any problems with his development or commitment to the program.

Moreover, Shedeur’s post reflected his gratitude for the opportunity while hinting at the internal drive pushing him forward in this competitive environment.

Sanders faces significant challenges, drafted 50 spots behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, which naturally places him lower on the organizational depth chart.

Just months ago, Sanders was considered a potential top-three draft selection before sliding all the way to the fifth round.

His two seasons at Colorado under his father, Coach Prime, showcased his ability to elevate a struggling program to a respectable 9-4 record.

History suggests an uphill battle ahead. Fifth-round quarterbacks rarely establish themselves as long-term starters, making Sanders’ path to meaningful playing time even more challenging in this talented group.

