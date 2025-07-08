Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, July 8, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rookie Could Be ‘Nightmare’ For NFL Defenders

Browns Rookie Could Be ‘Nightmare’ For NFL Defenders

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Rookie Could Be ‘Nightmare’ For NFL Defenders
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need someone to step up and give them a hand on offense.

Jerry Jeudy looked like a legitimate WR1 last season, but now he needs to prove that he can consistently be that guy.

Even if that’s the case, the Browns will still need someone else to help him carry the load.

They have Diontae Johnson, Cedric Tillman, and Jamari Thrash as potential options.

Nevertheless, Lance Reisland of Cleveland.com believes that an undrafted rookie could be the X-Factor.

In his latest column, the renowned film analyst dug deep into Luke Floriea’s tape, arguing that if he makes the roster, he could give opposing defenders plenty of trouble out of the slot:

“With the Browns having Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, if healthy, as true outside receivers, Floriea’s skill set fits perfect in the slot. His short-area burst, elite lateral quickness and twitchiness with his change of direction make him a nightmare for linebackers to cover. He can also push vertical, close the distance between himself and the safeties, and create a two-way go (inside or outside) that challenges the change of direction skills of the longer, bulkier NFL safeties,” Reisland wrote.

The Browns brought Floriea as an undrafted free agent.

He excelled at Kent State, so he should have plenty of fans rooting for him.

Reisland recently compared him to New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman, as they’re both undersized, crafty, strong, and play with a huge chip on their shoulders.

He believes that Floriea can also be an escape valve for the running game, not only because he’s a willing and physical blocker but also because he’s got quick moves that could help him get big gains on screen passes.

He can also contribute on special teams, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him make the final roster.

The Browns’ wide receivers corps is far from impressive, and the door seems to be wide open for the hardest-working guy to get his chance.

NEXT:  Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Working Out Ahead Of Training Camp
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation