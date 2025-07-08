Browns Rookie Could Be ‘Nightmare’ For NFL Defenders

The Cleveland Browns need someone to step up and give them a hand on offense.

Jerry Jeudy looked like a legitimate WR1 last season, but now he needs to prove that he can consistently be that guy.

Even if that’s the case, the Browns will still need someone else to help him carry the load.

They have Diontae Johnson, Cedric Tillman, and Jamari Thrash as potential options.

Nevertheless, Lance Reisland of Cleveland.com believes that an undrafted rookie could be the X-Factor.

In his latest column, the renowned film analyst dug deep into Luke Floriea’s tape, arguing that if he makes the roster, he could give opposing defenders plenty of trouble out of the slot:

“With the Browns having Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, if healthy, as true outside receivers, Floriea’s skill set fits perfect in the slot. His short-area burst, elite lateral quickness and twitchiness with his change of direction make him a nightmare for linebackers to cover. He can also push vertical, close the distance between himself and the safeties, and create a two-way go (inside or outside) that challenges the change of direction skills of the longer, bulkier NFL safeties,” Reisland wrote.

The Browns brought Floriea as an undrafted free agent.

He excelled at Kent State, so he should have plenty of fans rooting for him.

Reisland recently compared him to New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman, as they’re both undersized, crafty, strong, and play with a huge chip on their shoulders.

He believes that Floriea can also be an escape valve for the running game, not only because he’s a willing and physical blocker but also because he’s got quick moves that could help him get big gains on screen passes.

He can also contribute on special teams, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him make the final roster.

The Browns’ wide receivers corps is far from impressive, and the door seems to be wide open for the hardest-working guy to get his chance.

NEXT:

Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Working Out Ahead Of Training Camp