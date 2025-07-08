Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Working Out Ahead Of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns need to find someone to lead their offense, not only now but for years to come.

Barring an unprecedented turn of events or unless he finds the fountain of youth, that’s not going to be Joe Flacco.

Kenny Pickett might get the nod to start early in the season, given that he’s still young but has some experience.

Nevertheless, even though he was taken after Dillon Gabriel, most fans and analysts agree that Shedeur Sanders might be the team’s safest bet to land something close to a starting-caliber quarterback.

That’s why they should be thrilled to watch Sanders all dressed up in Browns gear while he works out at his father’s house.

In a now-viral clip shared by GucceCU on X, the rookie quarterback looked quite sharp getting some work in ahead of training camp.

Shedeur Sanders getting some work in at “Country Prime”, ahead of Training Camp— in his full Browns Practice attire🔥🔒 pic.twitter.com/vyJoA0sQru — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) July 7, 2025

The Browns passed on Sanders multiple times during the NFL Draft.

They had several opportunities to get him, but they waited until the fifth round to trade up and put an end to his unprecedented draft slide.

He made a strong first impression by being the first rookie to report to their rookie minicamp, but he drew negative attention because of a couple of speeding tickets shortly after.

Sanders won’t have much of a margin for error, given the narrative around him and his reputation.

But regardless of how anybody feels about him or whether he’s an elite prospect or not, he has always proven to have a strong work ethic.

