Browns Rookie Could Be Poised For Big Role This Season

The Cleveland Browns didn’t make any notable moves during the free agency period, but they did bring in an exciting rookie class in the 2025 NFL Draft that will hopefully provide a few foundational pieces on both sides of the ball that can help spearhead this franchise turnaround.

With training camp underway, one rookie is standing out quite a bit and is projected to have a big role in the offense right away, thanks to his peers leaving the door wide open for him.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared on X that running back Jerome Ford remains out of practice at the moment, which ESPN’s Nick Paulus responded to by saying that all signs are pointing to fourth-round rookie Dylan Sampson being the No. 1 running back to start the season.

Dylan Sampson is gonna take that RB1 job to start the season isn’t he? Totally fine with it.. Kid looked good yesterday#DawgPound #Browns https://t.co/efhOOTW8PX — Nick Paulus (@NickPaulus) July 26, 2025

Sampson’s path to being the RB1 is getting clearer by the day, as not only is Ford out of practice, but second-rounder Quinshon Judkins is now the only drafted rookie who hasn’t signed their rookie contract yet due to his off-field incident clouding his immediate future.

Sampson proved he can be a legitimate No. 1 running back last year at Tennessee, and he projects as a dynamic three-down back who could help turn this offense around right away.

Cleveland hasn’t had a 100-yard rusher in a game since 2023, and the idea was to replace Nick Chubb with a two-headed monster in Judkins and Sampson.

While that could still be the outcome, Sampson is more than capable of being the guy until Judkins potentially returns.

Ford will have a role once he is healthy, but Browns fans should feel comfortable putting their faith in Sampson.

