Browns Rookie Could Have Big Game Against Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns need to move on from a disappointing showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers as quickly as possible, as the entire team took a big step back while losing at Pittsburgh for the 22nd year in a row.

Cleveland has a more enticing matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, and one Browns rookie could be set for a big performance.

Analyst Mac Blank shared that Miami has one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, giving up 5.6 yards per carry and 1,011 total rushing yards so far, which rank 30th and 32nd in the NFL, respectively.

That creates a perfect stage for running back Quinshon Judkins to have a big game.

Despite limited carries last week Quinshon Judkins is still 6th in yards after contact this year (325) This week the #Browns face a HORRID Dolphins run Defense

-5.6 ypc allowed (30th)

-1,011yd total rushing (32nd) Run the ball- keep it simple stupid

pic.twitter.com/FuKxA58yS0 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 15, 2025

Judkins is sixth in the league with 325 yards after contact this season, and this should be the most porous defense he has seen so far during his brief time in the NFL.

Judkins had 12 carries for 36 yards against Pittsburgh and has to be excited to get back out there and deliver a big performance.

It was his first game with fewer than 60 rushing yards, after he gained 286 yards with two touchdowns in the previous three.

The Browns need a big offensive performance, as they haven’t reached 20 points in any game this season.

With Dillon Gabriel making his first home start as an NFL quarterback, Judkins can help take some of the pressure off the rookie as the Browns seek their second win of the season.

