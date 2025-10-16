Browns Nation

Thursday, October 16, 2025
Insider Makes Surprising Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a disappointing performance in a Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that extended their regular-season losing streak at Pittsburgh to 22 games.

The offense took a step back as rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw the ball 52 times for just 221 yards and was sacked six times.

To nobody’s surprise, that inspired many in the media to ponder when fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders will get his chance to play.

“If Gabriel keeps getting hit 15 times a game, it could be next week. I think after the bye week is a fair assessment. I don’t know how long after the bye week. I think Gabriel should get a couple more starts, for sure. A change at quarterback does not correct all the other problems,” Tony Grossi said.

Benching Gabriel after one bad game wouldn’t solve anything and would do him no good in his development, as the Steelers game was a failure by everyone involved with the offense.

It’s possible that the entire situation is untenable and no quarterback could turn it around, but Gabriel has at least spread the ball around and avoided turnovers, while the running game has taken a step forward due to rookie Quinshon Judkins’ presence.

There has been a lot of excitement about Sanders eventually making his NFL regular-season debut, but it does him no favors, either, if he is put out there before he is ready.

His time will come, and it’s anybody’s guess when, with the bye coming up in Week 9.

Justin Hussong
Justin Hussong
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox,

Browns Nation