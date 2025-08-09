Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, August 9, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Rookie Browns Defender Turns Heads With Solid Debut

Rookie Browns Defender Turns Heads With Solid Debut

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Rookie Browns Defender Turns Heads With Solid Debut
(Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

 

Analysts had mixed reviews about the Cleveland Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft decisions.

While pundits praised Cleveland for some of their selections, many analysts openly questioned the team’s decision to go with two defensive players as their top two picks after their league-worst offensive performance in 2024.

One of the questions focused on the Browns’ second-round selection of UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, a player several analysts believed would be available much later for Cleveland.

Schwesinger perhaps used those critics’ comments to fuel his initial preseason performance.

Analyst Ashley Bastock noted how strong his debut was, indicating the rookie turned a few heads in the process.

“Defensively, it was good to see Schwesinger lead the way with six tackles with reps more split up than they would be in a regular game. It was a solid debut for the linebacker, who keeps producing in the middle of the defense and who showed on a large scale just how hard he hits,” Bastock wrote.

Schwesinger will likely have a large role in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme this season.

The rookie linebacker is projected to be a starter for the Browns, especially after Cleveland announced earlier this year that Pro Bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the upcoming campaign.

Schwesinger could lean on Devin Bush this season, especially due to Cleveland’s lack of depth and veteran leadership in 2025.

Currently, the Browns have only seven linebackers on the roster, and most have played only one or two seasons in the NFL.

Schwesinger will have another chance to impress analysts next week as Cleveland travels to Philadelphia on August 16th for their next preseason contest.

NEXT:  Mel Kiper Jr. Is Going Viral After Shedeur Sanders' Debut
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation