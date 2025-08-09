Rookie Browns Defender Turns Heads With Solid Debut

Analysts had mixed reviews about the Cleveland Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft decisions.

While pundits praised Cleveland for some of their selections, many analysts openly questioned the team’s decision to go with two defensive players as their top two picks after their league-worst offensive performance in 2024.

One of the questions focused on the Browns’ second-round selection of UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, a player several analysts believed would be available much later for Cleveland.

Schwesinger perhaps used those critics’ comments to fuel his initial preseason performance.

#FFIDP Carson Schwesinger's first NFL snap. Balanced stance, eyes inside. Schwes has good trigger discipline. No false step and uses hands to break off block. No wasted motion. pic.twitter.com/J9FVFSg6Fm — Mike Woellert (@Mike_Woellert) August 9, 2025

Analyst Ashley Bastock noted how strong his debut was, indicating the rookie turned a few heads in the process.

“Defensively, it was good to see Schwesinger lead the way with six tackles with reps more split up than they would be in a regular game. It was a solid debut for the linebacker, who keeps producing in the middle of the defense and who showed on a large scale just how hard he hits,” Bastock wrote.

Schwesinger will likely have a large role in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme this season.

The rookie linebacker is projected to be a starter for the Browns, especially after Cleveland announced earlier this year that Pro Bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the upcoming campaign.

Schwesinger could lean on Devin Bush this season, especially due to Cleveland’s lack of depth and veteran leadership in 2025.

Currently, the Browns have only seven linebackers on the roster, and most have played only one or two seasons in the NFL.

Schwesinger will have another chance to impress analysts next week as Cleveland travels to Philadelphia on August 16th for their next preseason contest.

