Browns GM Reveals His True Expectations For Shedeur Sanders

For many reasons, Shedeur Sanders will never be seen as a typical fifth-round pick, which is what he was in the 2025 NFL Draft. A quarterback with that status is traditionally unlikely to be considered as a viable starting option in just his second pro season, even after getting significant injury-related playing time as a rookie.

Yet, Sanders is indeed a legitimate contender to be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback this season, taking part in an open competition for the job against veteran Deshaun Watson and fellow second-year QB Dillon Gabriel. Those expectations may be unfair, but they also provide Sanders an ideal opportunity to prove any remaining skeptics wrong.

Coming off the team’s first practices of the offseason, Browns general manager Andrew Berry revealed his expectations for Sanders this season, which are reasonably aligned with his lack of experience in the NFL.

“To take another step and keep growing and learning. I think [Shedeur Sanders] had a really nice offseason. He did a really nice job at voluntary minicamp. I think his improvements in decision-making and pocket management by the end of the year and what we’ve seen so far in a very short spring have been positive. I expect him to have more command of the offense and better ball security and situational awareness as we go into Year 2, ” Berry said.

"To take another step and keep growing and learning," – Browns GM Andrew Berry on his expectations for QB Shedeur Sanders. FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/Q32HOmcTAy https://t.co/wI28OoWg9N pic.twitter.com/PxgbWW94o3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 28, 2026

As part of a four-man preseason competition last year, Sanders was thought to be unfairly treated by former head coach Kevin Stefanski. That perception grew when Stefanski named Gabriel the starter after Joe Flacco was benched.

Sanders did not look like he would get any significant playing time until Gabriel was put into concussion protocol. He took over as the starter in Week 12 and remained there for the rest of the season, though his historically poor statistical performance somewhat justified him being on the bench in the first place.

Yet, heading toward the 2026 season, many people believe Sanders should have been named the starter already, if only for the fact that it would give the Browns more time to properly evaluate him before deciding on how to proceed at the position in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Those who think that may be dismayed by other reports from minicamp that say Watson has looked “phenomenal” at practice and is in the lead to be the starter this season. Where that would leave Cleveland moving forward is anybody’s guess.

As long as Sanders remains committed to his craft, he will have a good chance to be the Browns’ starter at some point during the upcoming campaign.

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Browns WR Is Already Making Changes Before The Season Starts