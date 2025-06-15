Browns Rookie Drawing Buzz As Breakout Sleeper

The Cleveland Browns still have plenty of question marks in their offense.

They don’t know who’s going to be behind center, and whoever gets the job will need someone to throw the football to.

The team doesn’t have many – if any – weapons at wide receiver besides Jerry Jeudy, and someone will have to step up.

With that in mind, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes that rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. was the most likely candidate to do so, given his collegiate track record of piling up yards after the catch:

“The Cleveland Browns don’t have a specific plan at quarterback, but they do have multiple weapons. The best way to attack a questionable quarterback setup is by building the best available cockpit thereby making life easier on whomever is behind center. The selection of Harold Fannin Jr. in this year’s third round was a sneaky selection to help in these matters,” Sobleski wrote. “Fannin can be moved all over the formation and give the Browns’ quarterback(s) an accessible target, particularly with Njoku drawing attention from the defense. Furthermore, the rookie can create after the catch.”

Fannin is a homegrown talent.

Admittedly, he grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he’s still a hometown kid with a promising skill set, and he’s going to be an instant fan favorite and someone quite easy to root for.

He’s going to learn a lot from another star pass-catching tight end like David Njoku, but even though he will begin his career behind him in the pecking order, it shouldn’t take long before he embraces a big role on offense.

As good a player as Njoku is, he’s also a veteran, and he’s entering the final year of his contract.

That being said, he could be one of the odd men out if the Browns don’t hit the ground running or if both parties cannot agree on a contract extension.

Whatever the case, even if he stays, the Browns likely hope that Fannin will be the man at some point in the future, and maybe even the present.

