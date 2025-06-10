Browns Rookie Draws Comparison To Brock Purdy

The Cleveland Browns took a big swing when they drafted Shedeur Sanders.

It’s not that he wasn’t worthy of a pick, much less in the fifth round, but some scouts weren’t sure about him as a potential franchise quarterback.

However, some argue that the criticisms around him might not be entirely fair, as he has some of the traits that most people would want in any QB.

Analyst Emory Hunt recently compared Sanders to San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy, in the sense that they share the same positive traits that scouts and coaches love in a quarterback.

“I’m not surprised. What’s funny about this whole thing is because the reason why [Shedeur is] thriving is what people say they love about the quarterback position, which under this particular draft cycle became a knock, but then when Purdy signed his deal, all you heard was what all the things Purdy does well: Plays from the pocket, throws on time, gets the ball out with perfect placement and accuracy. Well, that sounds a lot like Shedeur Sanders,” Hunt said, via the “Ross Tucker Podcast.”

“I'm not surprised…” “The reason why he's thriving is what people say they love about the quarterback position…”@FBallGamePlan isn’t shocked by Shedeur Sanders impressive OTA showing: pic.twitter.com/t7sEeRCFEV — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) June 9, 2025

Sanders isn’t particularly impressive if you focus on his physical traits or arm talent.

He’s not the biggest, fastest or strongest player out there.

But what he lacks, he makes up for with his work ethic, high football IQ and play recognition.

The Browns have plenty of options at quarterback, but none of them might stand out from the rest of the pack.

So, even if Sanders may be fourth in the pecking order for now, there’s no reason not to give him a fair chance to compete and, more importantly, to win the starting quarterback job.

Sanders faced plenty of criticism for reportedly showing up unprepared to pre-draft meetings, and he paid the price.

Now, that should be the motivation he needs to prove everybody wrong and show what he’s truly capable of.

