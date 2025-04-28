Browns Rookie Draws Comparison To Kareem Hunt

The 2025 NFL Draft had a lot of twists and turns for the Cleveland Browns.

They, of course, passed on Shedeur Sanders until the fifth round, a questionable decision by some around the league, especially since they took Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

While there were some questionable picks by the Browns in the draft, they also had several selections that have received high praise, including running back Quinshon Judkins, whom they took in the second round.

Judkins was part of a great one-two tandem at Ohio State, someone who is already very used to playing in the state of Ohio.

Many believe that Judkins can quickly become the team’s RB1, especially with all of the issues they’ve had with their rushing attack lately due to injuries.

Interestingly enough, Judkins has been compared to a former Browns running back, which could be a telling sign for his future with the organization.

As Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson indicated in a recent article, Judkins reminds him of Kareem Hunt and Joe Mixon.

Hunt was a solid back for the Browns, both on the ground and as an option in the passing game, something Judkins had some experience with in college.

After rushing for 1,060 yards at Ohio State last year with another blue-chip running back in the backfield, the Browns are confident that Judkins can be a meaningful player in this offense.

If he can look anything like Hunt or Mixon out of the gate, his NFL outlook will be that much more positive, giving fans another player to be excited about.

