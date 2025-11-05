Browns Rookie Earning High Praise From Teammates

The Cleveland Browns made a bold decision in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Trading down from No. 2 overall cost them the opportunity to select two-way star Travis Hunter, but it gave them a haul in return.

Moving to No. 5, they were able to add Mason Graham, who looks like a future foundational player for their defense.

Not many defensive tackles go that high, and it spoke volumes about how the Browns viewed him.

Fast forward to today, and he’s proven them right almost every day.

With that in mind, linebacker Carson Schwesinger praised his fellow rookie teammate.

“A lot of times those people can have ego or whatever with that,” Schwesinger said. “And [Mason] just comes in and works just like everybody else does. And continues to work too. He puts in the extra work. And then just hanging out with him is always cool too. He just, at the end of the day, he just wants to be himself and just hang out. He doesn’t really care who he’s with or anything like that. He’s just always going to have a good time.”

Graham was a star at Michigan, but he knew he had to polish his game to be as stout in the NFL.

He’s worked tirelessly ever since he arrived, and he’s gotten better by the day.

While his prowess against the run should surprise no one, his improvement as a pass rusher has been a positive development for this team.

Having All-Pro Myles Garrett by his side has turned the Browns’ defensive line into an absolute nightmare for opposing coaches.

Defensive tackles aren’t often known as impact players, which is why they rarely get drafted in the top 10.

Graham, however, is proving to be an exception to that rule.

NEXT:

Analyst Raises Major Question About Shedeur Sanders' Status