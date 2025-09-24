Insider Reveals Big Update About Shedeur Sanders

Many fans would have been surprised if you told them a year ago that Shedeur Sanders’ NFL career would begin with him being a fifth-round pick and serving as a third-string quarterback behind 40-year-old Joe Flacco, but life comes at you quick.

Things have been quiet on the Sanders front since he was named the third-string QB coming out of training camp following a four-man QB competition this summer, but one insider recently shared an update on the former Colorado star.

In a recent article, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared that she recently spoke with Sanders and noted that he feels he is getting better and is ready to play whenever his number is called.

“He’s getting plenty of time to throw the ball and he feels really good about it and he feels like he’s getting better. So much so that he feels ready to go out there and play,” Cabot explained after her conversation with Sanders. “And that was my takeaway from him. He was saying, I’m learning, I’m growing, I’m working hard, and I feel ready for my opportunity whenever that comes. He feels ready to go out and play.”

Joe Flacco has five turnovers through three games and hasn’t started more than nine games in a season since 2017, so the odds are that one or both of Dillon Gabriel and Sanders will see time at some point this season unless the Browns start racking up wins.

Sanders had a great showing in his first preseason game but struggled in the preseason finale, as it was evident he still had plenty to work on and wasn’t yet ready to be this team’s starter.

It’s great to hear that he is getting reps and is improving his game behind the scenes, though it’s anybody’s guess when his time will come.

