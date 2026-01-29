Browns Rookie Earns Strong Review For 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns are usually celebrated for their defensive work and some of the defensive rookies they have. But they also have an offensive newcomer who made noise during his first year in the league.

Writing for Cleveland.com, Lance Reisland heaped praise on tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who definitely surpassed most expectations this year. Reisland said that the 21-year-old has room for improvement, but he could remain a “foundational offensive piece for the Browns” in the seasons ahead.

His football IQ, versatility, and strong route-running skills are giving the Browns hope.

“Total Evaluation: 41 out of 50,” Reisland wrote. “Overall, Fannin projects as a high-end starter and a foundational offensive piece for the Browns. His biggest strengths are his football IQ, his ability to line up anywhere in the formation, his polished route running and the situational value he brings on third down and in the red zone. He forces defenses to adjust personnel and coverage, which gives the offense built in advantages. The main area that still has to improve is his in-line blocking. If he continues to develop at the point of attack, he can become a true every-down tight end who stresses defenses in both the run and pass game.”

During his first season, Fannin had 72 catches and racked up 731 yards. As noted by Reisland, he was a very reliable target on third downs and in the red zone.

There are plenty of questions about the Browns and what is ahead for them, especially their offense. It’s the biggest area of concern for this team, so they want as much support as they can get, ideally from young players who still have many years left in them.

Improving the offense with new head coach Todd Monken will be one of the biggest goals for the Browns next season, and that is something that Fannin can help with.

Fannin has room for growth, which is one of the things that makes him so exciting to Cleveland fans.

